China, India agree to ensure frontline troops to exercise restraint, avoid miscalculation

China-India photo



China and India had a candid, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western sector of China-India border areas in the 8th round of Corps Commander Level Meeting held in Chushul on Friday, with both sides agreeing to ensure their frontline troops “to exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation,” according to an official media release by the Chinese Ministry of National Defense on Sunday.



Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and, taking forward the discussions at this meeting, push for the settlement of other outstanding issues, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas, read the official release.



China and India also agreed to have another round of meeting soon.



The 7th round of senior commanders' meetings between China and India was held on October 12 also in Chushul, during which the two sides agreed that the meeting was positive, constructive and had enhanced understanding between both sides.



They agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible.



Global Times