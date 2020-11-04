Outgoing Trump leaves behind legacy of degraded US politics

A US President Donald Trump supporter (left) clashes with a demonstrator at Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House on election day in Washington, DC on November 3, 2020. Photo: AFPDemocratic candidate Joe Biden's victory in the presidential race has been essentially acknowledged in the US society and the international community. The only thing missing is incumbent President Donald Trump conceding defeat and extending his congratulations to Biden for his win. If Trump plays delaying tactics or leaves the White House having failed to accept the election result, the split in the US society will deepen or even be substantially solidified. The ability of the US to come together after the election will be further weakened.