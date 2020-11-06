Does Donald Trump now face 'political reckoning'?

US President Donald Trump arrives to speak in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House, in Washington DC on Thursday. Democrat Joe Biden is leading Trump in the race for the 270 electoral votes as of press time. Photo: AFP

Now that Democratic nominee Joe Biden has been declared president-elect, some experts predicted Donald Trump faces a number of struggles and perhaps 'political reckoning' depending on how he handles the transfer of power.During his speech on Saturday night in Delaware, Biden made a plea for unity and healing, calling for an end to a "grim era of demonization." While many Americans across the country celebrated Biden's victory, Trump went golfing on Saturday, and has continued to refuse to formally concede defeat.While Trump seems to be in denial of his defeat, the world is watching how he will deal with the inevitable over the coming months? Some US media outlets including USA Today and New Yorker point out that Trump has been subject to a number of lawsuits and investigations await him once he returns to private life.Trump also continues to discredit election results by filing seven lawsuits to block some ballots from being counted in battleground states, which has raised fears the incumbent president will obstruct a peaceful transfer of power.While some legal experts suggest there is slim chance Trump will win those lawsuits, some Chinese experts say filing lawsuits could ensure bipartisan acceptance of the election results and force Trump to accept defeat and leave the office in a dignified manner."Lawsuits involving Trump himself, could be seen as his 'political reckoning,' as parties play by the rules and follow tacit political agreement," Shen Yi, an expert on US politics and international relations at Fudan University in Shanghai, told the Global Times.There's no such precedent that former president in the US was targeted for 'political reckoning', and a favorable way for Trump will be using the 70 million votes he gained as a leverage for peaceful power transfer, said Shen.Trump could face a long list of lawsuits the moment he steps down, Zhang Tengjun, assistant research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times on Sunday."The two parties are so hostile toward each other during Trump's presidency that it's possible the Democratic Party might abandon the long-held tacit understanding to allow a former president to fade into obscurity," he said.