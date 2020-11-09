RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Any impulsive decisions you make today will most likely turn out poorly. Patience and careful planning will be the key to achieving the success you seek. You may run into unexpected trouble if you mix business with pleasure. Your lucky numbers: 1, 5, 9, 12, 13.Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Quiet observation will allow you to see the path that will take you through a difficult situation. You will be able to make some important contacts by attending a social event. ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Do not believe everything you hear today. Rumors will be running rampant and it will be difficult to divide truth from fiction. Romance will be in the air tonight. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)You may damage people's trust in you if you reveal some private information to others. Make sure you keep your lips locked tight. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Keep your plans for the immediate future realistic. Living with your head in the clouds will only make it more difficult to see the path ahead. This may require being more honest with yourself than usual. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)It would be wise to play your cards close to your chest until you are ready to make any moves. Do your best to stay within your financial means. A sale may look attractive, but may end up quickly emptying your wallet. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Major changes are taking place in your life right now. It may be wise to lay low for the next few days until everything blows over. If you try to get involved you might just be swept away by it all. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)You will only cause yourself pain by trying to fight against change. Although things may seem bleak right now, acceptance will open a door to a brighter and happier future. Trust actions, not words. Someone will try to convince you to do something by making empty promises. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)When you look good you will feel good. A personal makeover will help boost your self-esteem. Your financial luck is on the rise. Take time out to research investments. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Dwelling on past disappointments will only keep you from a brighter future. Start over from a new slate and keep your head pointed firmly toward the future. Love is looking up. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Do not be afraid to be a little bit selfish today. There is nothing wrong with taking the time out to fulfill your own needs. Keep your purse strings tight. If it means spending money, just don't do it. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Make sure you tie up any loose ends before taking on new ventures. Take care with how you approach others. You will not attract support if you criticize others too harshly. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Feel free to walk your own path when it comes to taking action and reaching your goals. Money matters are looking up. ✭✭✭5: Head for Macao!4: Ye gods! The planets align!3: Things are looking up.2: Don't bet on things working out.1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.