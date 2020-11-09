puzzle

1 8.5" x 14" paper size6 Idle of Monty Python10 Pasture sound13 Came to light14 Jubilant cry at a roulette table16 App with #tbt pics17 Not yet finished18 Tear into, as a gift20 "Superman" journalist Lane21 "I told you so!"22 UFO navigators24 TV monitor?27 Slender and tall30 Popular cookie32 "My Pregnant Husband" network34 Opening words36 "Well, obviously!"37 Tokyo-based watchmaker39 More achy40 Hairy, tailless animal41 It balances a debit42 March composer whose name's last three letters are apt43 Airport scanning org.44 The things over there45 Insect that eats termites46 Jacob's brother48 A Swiss Army knife has many49 Circle or square51 Pay-___-view53 Nest egg choice56 Many profs' degrees58 Very concerned61 Places for movie accessories65 Ran leisurely66 Manitoba lies on its southwestern shore67 Heartbeat68 Number that's also a pronoun69 Indian bread70 Equine ride1 Wild animals' hideouts2 Bert's buddy3 *Absolute fact (see letters 10 to 5)4 Concerning5 Big jump6 CPR pro7 Make muddy8 Smitten9 *Pets with multicolored coats (9 to 6)10 Spam generator11 "Rumble in the Jungle" boxer12 Key near the space bar14 "This ___ my day!"15 Dermatologist's concern19 "A rat!"23 Adds horsepower to, and a hint to the starred answers' hidden words25 *"Child's play!" (8 to 5)26 Toilet paper layers28 Greek god of war29 *"Julie & Julia" director (6 to 4)31 Perlman of "Cheers"33 Pigeon coop34 Rae of "The Photograph"35 Common lunchtimes36 Items in a spreadsheet38 Tennis great Arthur47 Arizona city known for its red rocks48 One may end with .org50 Programs on iPhones52 "Child's play!"54 Actress Witherspoon55 Threw into the mix57 Japanese noodle59 Hannibal and his elephants crossed them60 12-0 baseball victory, say61 Vietnam's national dish62 Snag in a stocking63 Praiseful poem64 "I'm a ___ of my word"

