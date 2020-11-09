puzzle
ACROSS
1 8.5" x 14" paper size
6 Idle of Monty Python
10 Pasture sound
13 Came to light
14 Jubilant cry at a roulette table
16 App with #tbt pics
17 Not yet finished
18 Tear into, as a gift
20 "Superman" journalist Lane
21 "I told you so!"
22 UFO navigators
24 TV monitor?
27 Slender and tall
30 Popular cookie
32 "My Pregnant Husband" network
34 Opening words
36 "Well, obviously!"
37 Tokyo-based watchmaker
39 More achy
40 Hairy, tailless animal
41 It balances a debit
42 March composer whose name's last three letters are apt
43 Airport scanning org.
44 The things over there
45 Insect that eats termites
46 Jacob's brother
48 A Swiss Army knife has many
49 Circle or square
51 Pay-___-view
53 Nest egg choice
56 Many profs' degrees
58 Very concerned
61 Places for movie accessories
65 Ran leisurely
66 Manitoba lies on its southwestern shore
67 Heartbeat
68 Number that's also a pronoun
69 Indian bread
70 Equine rideDOWN
1 Wild animals' hideouts
2 Bert's buddy
3 *Absolute fact (see letters 10 to 5)
4 Concerning
5 Big jump
6 CPR pro
7 Make muddy
8 Smitten
9 *Pets with multicolored coats (9 to 6)
10 Spam generator
11 "Rumble in the Jungle" boxer
12 Key near the space bar
14 "This ___ my day!"
15 Dermatologist's concern
19 "A rat!"
23 Adds horsepower to, and a hint to the starred answers' hidden words
25 *"Child's play!" (8 to 5)
26 Toilet paper layers
28 Greek god of war
29 *"Julie & Julia" director (6 to 4)
31 Perlman of "Cheers"
33 Pigeon coop
34 Rae of "The Photograph"
35 Common lunchtimes
36 Items in a spreadsheet
38 Tennis great Arthur
47 Arizona city known for its red rocks
48 One may end with .org
50 Programs on iPhones
52 "Child's play!"
54 Actress Witherspoon
55 Threw into the mix
57 Japanese noodle
59 Hannibal and his elephants crossed them
60 12-0 baseball victory, say
61 Vietnam's national dish
62 Snag in a stocking
63 Praiseful poem
64 "I'm a ___ of my word"
solution