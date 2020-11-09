Crossword

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/11/9 18:38:40

puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 8.5" x 14" paper size

  6 Idle of Monty Python

 10 Pasture sound

 13 Came to light

 14 Jubilant cry at a roulette table

 16 App with #tbt pics

 17 Not yet finished

 18 Tear into, as a gift

 20 "Superman" journalist Lane

 21 "I told you so!"

 22 UFO navigators

 24 TV monitor?

 27 Slender and tall

 30 Popular cookie

 32 "My Pregnant Husband" network

 34 Opening words

 36 "Well, obviously!"

 37 Tokyo-based watchmaker

 39 More achy

 40 Hairy, tailless animal

 41 It balances a debit

 42 March composer whose name's last three letters are apt

 43 Airport scanning org.

 44 The things over there

 45 Insect that eats termites

 46 Jacob's brother

 48 A Swiss Army knife has many

 49 Circle or square

 51 Pay-___-view

 53 Nest egg choice

 56 Many profs' degrees

 58 Very concerned

 61 Places for movie accessories

 65 Ran leisurely

 66 Manitoba lies on its southwestern shore

 67 Heartbeat

 68 Number that's also a pronoun

 69 Indian bread

 70 Equine ride

DOWN

  1 Wild animals' hideouts

  2 Bert's buddy

  3 *Absolute fact (see letters 10 to 5)

  4 Concerning

  5 Big jump

  6 CPR pro

  7 Make muddy

  8 Smitten

  9 *Pets with multicolored coats (9 to 6)

 10 Spam generator

 11 "Rumble in the Jungle" boxer

 12 Key near the space bar

 14 "This ___ my day!"

 15 Dermatologist's concern

 19 "A rat!"

 23 Adds horsepower to, and a hint to the starred answers' hidden words

 25 *"Child's play!" (8 to 5)

 26 Toilet paper layers

 28 Greek god of war

 29 *"Julie & Julia" director (6 to 4)

 31 Perlman of "Cheers"

 33 Pigeon coop

 34 Rae of "The Photograph"

 35 Common lunchtimes

 36 Items in a spreadsheet

 38 Tennis great Arthur

 47 Arizona city known for its red rocks

 48 One may end with .org

 50 Programs on iPhones

 52 "Child's play!"

 54 Actress Witherspoon

 55 Threw into the mix

 57 Japanese noodle

 59 Hannibal and his elephants crossed them

 60 12-0 baseball victory, say

 61 Vietnam's national dish

 62 Snag in a stocking

 63 Praiseful poem

 64 "I'm a ___ of my word"

solution







