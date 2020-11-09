China will state its stance on US election matters according to international practice: FM

US president-elect Joe Biden. Photo: VCG

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Monday China will state its stand on the US' election results in accordance with international practice, and China and the US should step up communication and dialogue to push forward the sound and stable progress of bilateral relations.Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a routine press conference on Monday in response to a question raised by a foreign media outlet.Wang said that China has taken notice that Biden had declared his victory in the election, and that China understands the process will be concluded according to US laws and procedures.China will state its stand on the matter according to international practice, Wang said.Wang stressed that the Foreign Ministry has always held that China and the US should step up communication and dialogue, manage differences on the basis of mutual respect and expand cooperation on the basis of mutual benefit so as to promote the sound and stable development of China-US relations.Although there were still a few US states that have not completed their vote counts, Biden has already been declared the winner by a number of major US media outlets. Biden delivered a "victory speech" to the nation on Saturday night US time, and several world leaders have also congratulated him.Global Times