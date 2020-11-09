Update: 77,000 people tested Monday after virus cases found in Tianjin, street and fishing port designated as medium-risk areas

Medical staff guide residents at a nucleic acid testing site in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 14, 2020. The city of Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the provincial and municipal health commissions said Thursday. The new case was previously diagnosed as an asymptomatic case on Sept. 24, according to the Qingdao municipal health commission.Photo:Xinhua

A total of 77,000 people in Hangu street in North China's Tianjin Municipality received nucleic acid tests after detection of one asymptomatic case and one confirmed case of COVID-19, which were linked to a local frozen food warehouse. Related neighborhoods in the city are designated as medium-risk areas.According to CCTV news on Monday, an asymptomatic infected person in Tianjin had contact with four employees during the loading period of the refrigerated warehouse.Tianjin Municipality immediately started nucleic acid testing for all 77,000 people in Hangu Street, with results still pending.From Tuesday, Hangu Street of Binhai New Area and fishing port of cold chain logistics Zone A and B in China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City will be designated as medium-risk areas. The risk levels of other districts in Tianjin remain unchanged.CCTV News reported on Monday that as of November 9, there is one confirmed case and one asymptomatic infected person in Tianjin respectively. The current investigation results show that both cases are closely related to the cold storage located in China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City.Tianjin Municipality announced it has entered wartime mode after seeing new cases.In line with the principle of comprehensive and strict expansion, the Tianjin Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conducted centralized quarantine and nucleic acid test on all employees of the cold storage, and the results were all negative. At the same time, relevant departments immediately identified close contacts of all employees, and the results of nucleic acid tests were also negative.Global Times