Xi’s participation in upcoming key diplomatic events illustrates China’s commitment to multilateralism with practice

Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry Photo: VCG

China's top leader's participation in a series of major multilateral diplomatic events in the coming weeks shows once again China's resolute support for relevant international organizations and multilateralism through actual practice despite the influence of COVID-19 pandemic, experts said on Thursday.Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 12th BRICS summit, the 27th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting and the 15th Group of 20 (G20) summit in the following two weeks in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the announcement on Thursday.Xinhua News Agency reported Thursday, quoting Hua, that Xi will attend the BRICS summit on November 17 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He will attend the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting on November 20 at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. He will also attend the G20 summit, to be held from November 21 to 22, at the invitation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.All the above-mentioned meetings will be held via video link, Hua said.BRICS is the acronym for an emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.President Xi's active attending to these multilateral diplomatic event at the year-end illustrates China's commitment to practicing multilateralism and achieving mutually beneficial and win-win development, amid a time when the world is being confronted with increasing uncertainty, Guo Yanjun, director of the institute of Asian studies at China Foreign Affairs University in Beijing, told the Global Times on Thursday.BRICS countries and emerging economies of their likes are playing more and more important roles in the global multilateral governance, and Xi's participation to the events shows China's firm support, Guo noted.Observers also noted that China will continue to offer successful experience in fighting the novel coronavirus epidemic as well as effective vaccines when they are developed and put into use, and extend a helping hand within its capability at these events, to jointly overcome difficulties posed by the pandemic.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told the media at a routine press conference on Thursday that being confronted with unprecedented challenges, the international community is paying high attention to the upcoming meetings, which will play a crucial leading role in enhancing global cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, promoting global economic recovery, improving world economic governance as well as pushing forward regional economic collaboration.The COVID-19 pandemic is still raging around the world, severely threatening people's health security and forcing the world economy into deep recession. Increasing unilateralism, bullying acts, and the countercurrent to economic globalization have exacerbated risks and uncertainties in the world economy, Wang said.President Xi's participation in the three events fully shows that China attaches great importance to the events as well as global economic governance. Xi will deliver important speeches at these events to fully explain China's position and launch an initiative to enhance cooperation, according to the spokesperson.China is willing to work with all relevant parties to ensure the success of the coming meetings, Wang said.President Xi attended the 20th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization also via video link in Beijing on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.Highlighting the principle of consultation and collaboration for shared benefits, Xi, in his speech delivered at the SCO event, called for addressing global issues through consultation, building the governance system with joint efforts and enabling people from all countries to share the benefits of development.During his speech on Tuesday, Xi said that history has proven and will continue to prove that good neighborliness and friendship will prevail over a beggar-thy-neighbor approach, mutually beneficial cooperation is certain to replace zero-sum game, and multilateralism will win over unilateralism.In May, Xi also delivered a speech at the opening of the 73rd World Health Assembly via video link in Beijing.