Police save man from suicide

Local police in Zhenjiang, East China's Jiangsu Province, received a call for help from a man who had attempted suicide by cutting his own belly open and found the pain too much to bear.When police arrived at the scene, they found the man, surnamed Yang, barely breathing, lying in a pool of blood, with a knife, clothes and some photos strewn around him.They found two open injuries in his abdomen and carried out first aid measures to stop the bleeding while they waited for the medics to arrive."Yang had previously taken his mother for medical treatment in Jiangsu's Suzhou, but she later died of a serious illness," a police officer explained. Yang claimed that he lost all hope in life after his mother's death and decided to commit Japanese-style suicide.Yang is currently out of danger after receiving treatment at a local hospital.Netizens on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo expressed sympathy for the man. "Dying is not what your mother would want. She would hope you will live on and live well," read one comment.Global Times