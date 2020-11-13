China extends congratulations to Biden, Harris

Biden Photo: AFP

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday extended the country's congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and said China respects the choice of the Americans.Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said that we have been watching the domestic and international reaction to the US presidential election, and we respect the choices of the Americans."We extend congratulations to Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris, and we also understand that the US election result will be decided in accordance with US laws and procedures," Wang said at Friday's media briefing.Wang's remarks came after several world leaders and representatives of international organizations have congratulated Biden, who was declared the winner of the recent election.