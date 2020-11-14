Joint PLA combat exercises to be normalized amid intensifying situation in Taiwan Straits and South China Sea: expert

The guided-missile frigate Yulin (Hull 569) attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires its rocket-propelled depth charges at mock hostile submarine during a maritime training exercise in waters of the South China Sea in late March, 2020. The guided-missile frigates Xuchang (536) and Yulin (Hull 569) jointly execute maritime tasks on subjects including formation maneuver, live-fire operation, anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operation, joint salvage, etc.File photo:China Military

The Central Military Commission (CMC) has released an outline on improving joint combat capabilities of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), which is aimed at war preparedness given the intensifying situation and increasing risk of military conflicts in some regions - such as the Taiwan Straits, the South China Sea and the China-Indian border, Chinese military analysts said, noting that more joint exercise between different forces will follow in accordance with the outline.The outline, which took effect on November 7, establishes basic concepts and rules, clarifies basic responsibilities, addresses fundamental questions such as how to fight future wars, and strengthen war preparedness, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday.Future wars require joint and integrated operations between different services, the report said.Enhancing the importance of joint combat indicates the PLA is keeping pace with the times. It is also a result of the rapid development of the PLA in past years, indicating that the PLA has gained the capacity to conduct joint operations, Chinese military analysts said.The background for the PLA to stress joint capacity at such a high level is intensifying situation and increasing risk of military conflicts in some regions related to China - such as the Taiwan Straits, the South China Sea and the China-Indian border, Song Zhongping, a Chinese military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times on Saturday.Some experts on Taiwan island issues suggest the outline is released to enhance the PLA's capacity to attack large islands and to fight a quick battle on the Taiwan island.Song said such opinions are a one-sided interpretation of the outline. "The PLA's enhancing joint combat capacity not only aim at fighting Taiwan secessionists and foreign forces that interfere in the Taiwan question, but more importantly to protect China's sovereignty, security, and development interests," he said.

Vessels in the Taiwan Straits, July 20, 2017. CGTN Photo