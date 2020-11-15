China's Xinjiang shakes off absolute poverty

A villager rides past his house in Akesalayi Township of Moyu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 22, 2020. In a historic feat, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has bidden farewell to absolute poverty. The last 10 impoverished counties in Xinjiang have managed to end absolute poverty, the regional government announced Saturday. The 10 counties, including Shache County, Moyu County and Akto County, are no longer impoverished counties by official standards, the local government said in an online statement. All the 10 counties are in southern Xinjiang, where the country's largest desert is located. Local people used to have limited access to stable income and public services due to the harsh natural environment and poor infrastructure. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)
A villager makes nang, a local flatbread, in Akesalayi Township of Moyu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)
Villagers make brooms at a broom-making center in Akesalayi Township of Moyu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 23, 2020 shows a donkey breeding center in Mukuila Township of Pishan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
A volunteer teacher gives a lesson to grade four students at a primary school in Tawakule County of Hotan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 16, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)