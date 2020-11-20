BRI Short Video Competition Award Ceremony Held in Wuhan

Photo: Cao Siqi/GT

The award ceremony of the Second Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) Short Video Competition was held in Wuhan in Central China's Hubei Province, aiming to share the stories of builders and beneficiaries from countries along the BRI, who help to build a community with a shared vision for the future of mankind; also to highlight Wuhan's re-emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the solidarity converged in the city whilst fighting virus.The competition, co-organized by the China Public Diplomacy Association, the News Center of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC), and Global Times Online, was held in Wuhan on Friday.Themed "Act in Solidarity," the second BRI short video competition continues to focus on the BRI while carrying forward the ideas of planning that were a part of the first competition. By collecting short video stories from builders and beneficiaries, from countries all along the Belt and Road, the competition helps build a community with a shared future for mankind.Launched in mid-July and ended at the end of September, the competition received more than 500 entries from nearly 80 countries. After the Organizing Committee's preliminary review, public voting and expert evaluation, the 10 final award winners of this competition were announced.Seven state-owned enterprises in Hubei received awards in the second BRI Short Video Competition.For example, one video submitted by Gezhouba Co. tells the story of Naseer, a construction worker from Dasu Dam, a large hydroelectric gravity dam, whose civil works were undertaken by Gezhouba.Naseer's work at the Dasu Dam has changed the lives of his family and enables his kids to study at school.According to incomplete statistics, the entries of this competition have received more than 300 million views, including nearly 50 million views overseas, providing colorful stories about the Belt and Road to a global audience. The wonderful videos of this competition were not only posted and displayed on the exclusive voting platform Kwai with the hashtag of "#Footprints and Memories#", but also published on Douyin, Bilibili, and Tencent Video, as well as overseas social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.Wu Haihong, president of China Public Diplomacy Association, delivered a speech at the meeting, saying that "The BRI is in its seventh year, and we are increasingly aware of the importance of telling Chinese stories well and improving China's international communication capabilities…We hope that the cultural and people-to-people exchanges in the BRI can build consensus under the concerted efforts of all parties and usher in a more excellent development vision."Zhang Yihao, deputy director of the SASAC News Center, believes that in the face of this year's sudden outbreak of COVID-19, China has tried its best to help the world fight against the pandemic and spread the spirit of cooperation on the one hand; and on the other hand, China has actively contributed to international poverty reduction and promoted sustainable development, vividly implementing the BRI concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind.Rong Hanjun, first-level inspector of the Publicity Department of the CPC Hubei Provincial Committee, said that "Today, we chose to hold the award ceremony in Wuhan, the heroic city, and old and new friends meet again to witness the wonderful stories in the cooperation of the 'Belt & Road Initiative,' which has a very special significance."Rong noted that this year, in the context of the global fight against COVID-19, it's been challenging to successfully hold the event. Since the pandemic's outbreak, Chinese people have been concerned about Hubei and the world has focused on Wuhan, the main battlefield in fighting COVID-19.

Xie Rongbin, deputy editor-in-chief of the Global Times makes a speech at the ceremony. Photo: Cao Siqi/GT

Xie Rongbin, deputy editor-in-chief of the Global Times, also mentioned that Global Times and Global Times Online, as a news media with great influence in both the domestic and international public opinion fields, has been focusing on topics related to BRI in recent years."I worked as a reporter for People's Daily in Yugoslavia for three years from 1999 to 2002 after the bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Yugoslavia, and I personally saw the difficult process of overseas expansion of then-fledgling Chinese enterprises. Later, I made interviews in the regions along the Belt and Road, and I was delighted to see that Chinese enterprises grow stronger and stronger overseas, although with great difficulty. The BRI short video competition is a bold attempt of Global Times Online to tell the Chinese story well and explore the role of the media as a bridge for international economic and cultural exchanges. Facts have proved that our decision is 100% correct."Huang Zhijin, deputy secretary of the Party Committee of the China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Co, said that the BRI short video competition is also a "bridge" bringing closer people-to-people ties and friendship."In 2020, under the pandemic, we are willing to act in solidarity with countries and regions along the Belt and Road in difficult times to build a bridge for common development. As a central enterprise, our China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group should not only become a bridge to promote the economic communication with China and countries along the Belt and Road, but also serve as a bridge for cultural integration in BRI with a first-class corporate image. In the future, we will continue to enhance our international competitiveness. We will not only accelerate the pace of "going-out", expand the level of international operations, enhance our core competitiveness and continuously improve our hard power, but also build brand, shape culture and display our image, and constantly enhance our soft power and overseas communication capacity, so as to contribute to the building of BRI."