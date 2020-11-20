Shanghai reports 2 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Photo: Xinhua

Shanghai reported two local confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its Pudong New Area on Friday, according to local health authorities.The two patients are a 39-year-old man and his 34-year-old wife. The couple was tested positive for COVID-19 in the nucleic acid test Friday evening after they were quarantined at a hospital after developing a fever, said Shanghai government’s leading team of the COVID-19 prevention and control work on Friday.Shanghai is carrying out a comprehensive epidemiological investigation on the two cases, tracking and screening people with possible contact with them overnight. The follow-up results will be released to the public as soon as possible, the team said.They were the second and third local COVID-19 patients being reported in Shanghai this month. Earlier, a man, working as a porter also in Pudong, was reported as a local confirmed case on November 9, months after the city was free of local cases.Global Times