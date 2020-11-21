Shanghai hospital locked down after caregiver tests positive for coronavirus

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/11/21 20:38:40

Photo: Xinhua



The Shanghai Pudong Hospital has suspended its outpatient and emergency services and has been locked down, after



The authority said 4,015 medical staff, patients and other staff and caregivers are now in quarantine. They are being tested for the virus and 3,233 tests had been processed as of Saturday morning, all of which were negative.



The infected person's job has not been clarified. Some media have reported she is a nurse and her husband, who is also infected, works in the cargo section at the city's Shanghai Pudong International Airport.



The hospital's patients will continue receiving treatment and their safety will be guaranteed, the local health authority said, adding that the municipal and district health administration departments have made plans to deal with special medical needs.



The hospital has been completely disinfected and departments have been isolated to avoid unnecessary personnel interactions, the health authority told reporters.



The health authority says everyone in the locked down hospital will be provided daily necessities and protective equipment.

RELATED ARTICLES: Shanghai’s recent COVID-19 cases show risk of imported cases in winter and spring

Shanghai reports 2 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases The Shanghai Pudong Hospital has suspended its outpatient and emergency services and has been locked down, after a caregiver was confirmed on Friday to have been infected with the coronavirus, Shanghai's health authority told a press conference on Saturday.The authority said 4,015 medical staff, patients and other staff and caregivers are now in quarantine. They are being tested for the virus and 3,233 tests had been processed as of Saturday morning, all of which were negative.The infected person's job has not been clarified. Some media have reported she is a nurse and her husband, who is also infected, works in the cargo section at the city's Shanghai Pudong International Airport.The hospital's patients will continue receiving treatment and their safety will be guaranteed, the local health authority said, adding that the municipal and district health administration departments have made plans to deal with special medical needs.The hospital has been completely disinfected and departments have been isolated to avoid unnecessary personnel interactions, the health authority told reporters.The health authority says everyone in the locked down hospital will be provided daily necessities and protective equipment.