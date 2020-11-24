Beijing's Jingshen seafood market closed to individual consumers

Beijing's Jingshen seafood market. File photo: VCG

Beijing's Jingshen seafood market is no longer open to individual consumers as China steps up efforts to scrutinize imported frozen products, some of which have become major carriers of the coronavirus, which caused sporadic COVID-19 cases.Since the reopening of Jingshen seafood market on September 18, the market management has separated dry goods and wet goods and conducts logistics transportation in stages to ensure epidemic prevention and food security, Zhao Guorong, the deputy general manager of Beijing Capital Agribusiness Group, said at a press conference on Monday.The frozen products section of the market cancelled in-person trading, requiring wholesale buyers to make their purchases online. At present, the market has been sectioned according to different operating areas that do not allow people's free movement across different areas.The market has implemented seller registration system and wholesalers needs to be approved before entering, according to Zhao.The market has assigned special personnel to strengthen inspection, urging everyone at the market to wear masks and gloves. Market supervision personnel strictly examine the source of goods, and track the place of origin and trading chain closely.Global Times