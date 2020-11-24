China, Japan agree to show mutual support with Olympic preparations in Beijing, Tokyo

Photo: VCG

China and Japan have agreed to cooperate and support each other in hosting the Tokyo Olympic Games and Beijing Winter Olympic Games to make these two major events a success, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi said during their talks on Tuesday.The two foreign ministers discussed issues of mutual concern in Tokyo, Japan, where the two neighboring countries reached five consensus and six concrete results, from pandemic fight to boosting the economies, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.As the coronavirus spreads around the world, humans share weal and woe, and the interests of all countries are connected in safety and security, said Wang, noting that as important countries and strategic partners in the region and the world, China and Japan are duty-bound.This was also the first face-to-face meeting between the two countries' foreign ministers since the pandemic broke out. The two foreign ministers conducted candid and in-depth discussions on China-Japan relations and international and regional issues of common concern, and reached five important consensuses and six concrete results, according to Wang.The two sides agreed to follow the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, and on the basis of the four political documents of China and Japan, adhere to the spirit of "mutual cooperation partners and not pose a threat to each other", enhance mutual trust, and positive interaction.The two sides agreed to continue to work together to fight the epidemic, exchange information in a timely manner, and carry out cooperation in drugs. They vowed to cooperate on economic recovery, hold a new round of high-level economic dialogue next year, and continue to strengthen cooperation in key areas such as technological innovation, energy conservation and environmental protection, medical care, e-commerce, and third-party markets.They also agreed to jointly promote the early entry of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, actively promote China-Japan-South Korea Free Trade Agreement negotiations and regional cooperation processes, and jointly maintain and strengthen the rules-based multilateral trading system.China and Japan also agreed that on the premise of strictly preventing and controlling the epidemic, the "fast track" for necessary personnel exchanges between the two countries will be launched within the month to further promote the resumption of work and production of the two countries.The two sides agreed to establish an inter-departmental consultation mechanism on food, agriculture and water products cooperation to speed up communication, and push for early progress on cooperation in this field.The two countries will also establish a climate change policy consultation mechanism and promote policy coordination and practical cooperation on climate change and environmental protection.China and Japan will jointly launch preparations for the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan diplomatic relations in 2022, and actively consider postponing the "Year of Promoting China-Japan Cultural and Sports Exchanges" scheduled for 2020 and 2021, to 2021 and 2022.Aside from economic exchanges, the two countries will hold a new round of high-level consultations on maritime affairs in December to strengthen communication and exchanges between the foreign ministries and maritime law enforcement agencies of the two countries. They will strive to open the maritime and air liaison mechanism between the defense departments of the two countries to make direct telephone calls within 2020, to further strengthen risk control and enhance security mutual trust.Wang said that under the new situation, China is ready to work with Japan to shoulder responsibilities and actively promote cooperation with a broader vision, more effective actions and in a wider range of areas, for China-Japan relations to further benefit the two peoples and the international community.Wang started his visit in Japan on Tuesday and is expected to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday, Japanese media reported.