China and Japan agree to build maritime and air liaison mechanism to manage risk

South China Sea File Photo: VCG

China and Japan have agreed to establish a maritime and air liaison mechanism to enhance risk management and mutual trust, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday night amid Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Yi's visit to Japan.The two sides have agreed to hold a high-level negotiation on maritime affairs next month, according to the ministry.Fu Qianshao, a Chinese military aviation expert, told the Global Times on Tuesday, that the agreements indicated that Japan will focus on cooperating with China to restart its economy that has been affected by the pandemic, rather than follow US disruptions in the East China Sea and the South China Sea.The establishment of a communication mechanism between China and Japan will help the two sides timely resolve conflicts and maintain stability in the region to provide a good environment for economic development, Fu said.Wang is visiting Japan on Tuesday and Wednesday. He will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday morning before travelling to South Korea.