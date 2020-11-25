Xi congratulates Joe Biden on election as US president

Photo: VCG

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a message to Joe Biden to congratulate him on election as US president.In his congratulatory message, Xi pointed out that promoting the healthy and stable development of China-US relations not only conforms to the fundamental interests of the people of the two nations, but also represents the common expectations of the international community.We hope the two sides will uphold the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, focus on cooperation, manage differences, promote the healthy and stable development of China-US ties, and work with other countries and the international community to advance the lofty cause of world peace and development, Xi said.On the same day, Vice President Wang Qishan sent a message to Kamala Harris on her election as US vice president.