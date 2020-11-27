Introducing Ma Baoguo, aging Kung Fu web celebrity with a black eye

Photo: Screenshot of Ma Baoguo's video online

Ma Baoguo,69, a self-proclaimed "Super-mind" Taichi master, who has gained famed on social media for his odd and rambling monologues while facing a camera with a black eye, has become fodder for countless memes and mocking short videos.One of his classic phrases - spoken in broken English - is "young men are rude to cheat, to sneak," is from a video apparently shot after he was challenged to fight and was quickly knocked out.According to Tian Yan Cha, an information inquiry platform, another of Ma's favorite phrases, "Mouse tail juice" was registered as a trademark on Nov 11, and a company with the same name was registered on Monday. It appears Ma to preparing to hoping to cash in on his notoriety as everyone's favorite fool.Experts say Ma's rose to fame for being a bungling, Mr. Bean-style loser. Netizens have no compunction to laugh, attack or make fun of him behind their pseudonyms.In May, Ma challenged a 50-year-old kickboxing coach to a fight in Shandong Province and was knocked out cold in 30 seconds.After this humiliation and despite video evidence to the contrary, Ma continued to defend his Kong Fu skills. His wishful thinking became fodder for many videos spoofing his antics.Ma claims he established the British Hunyuan Taiji Association in London to pay for his son's tuition fees, and says his students went on to open 30 Kung Fu studios in three countries where thousands of students have been taught.Ma does have some sympathetic fans on social media, who suggest that at least he's helping spread Kong Fu beyond China."There are usually some Kung Fu performances in China Town during the Chinese Spring Festival, and many British people go there to see the shows," Kelly, a local graduate student in Leeds who didn't want her full name used, told the Global Times Tuesday.Practicing Kung Fu in the West, especially teaching it, is a very efficient way for Chinese to integrate into the local community," Zhu Wei, a communications researcher at the China University of Political Science and Law."Many British children also learn Chinese Kung Fu in local clubs," said Kelly, noting that Kung Fu may be one of the fastest ways for Chinese to get involved into the local community. "Nearly everyone knows Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee."Teaching Kung Fu in the UK is not exactly easy. "Real Chinese masters may have real skills but their poor English is a big problem. And we can't teach foreign children like we did in China because we are not allowed to put students in real combat in the UK," Lin Cunguo, an instructor of Chinese Martial Arts Henglong Wushu Club told China News earlier this year."Behind Ma's rising fame is the sense of curiosity about what he'll do next to attract the public's desire to be critics, showing the value of web traffic even when it's not complimentary, Zhu noted."Now more young people want to become an influencer and think it's easy. They only think about earning big money but don't realize there are pressures and risks that come with public scrutiny." Tang said.Cui Fandi, Li Chenxi and Liu Ruojin also contributed to the story.