Reboot rechargers for smart cars

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

RELATED ARTICLES: China to review new energy vehicle sector amid concerns of oversupply

Recently, many places in East China's Anhui Province have found that new energy cars cannot be powered up at the charging stations. This inconveniences electric vehicle owners and wastes public resources. There are several reasons for this. Many of the charging locations are unreasonable with aging equipment that is poorly maintained. Because of poor operations, stations close. This is ironic given the advancement of science and technology and the increasing awareness of ecological and environmental protection, and the sharp rise in demand for new energy vehicles. It is very important to provide fast, convenient and high-quality travel services for users, in which charging stations form an indispensable part.