Will assassination of Fakhrizadeh open a Pandora’s box?

Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has been assassinated. Western countries have remained silent about this barbaric and shameless act. Imagine if a leading scientist from the US or the UK was assassinated, what kind of tsunami of public condemnation would that cause?Strength is the lifeline that safeguards national security and dignity. Now that the US regards China as its opponent, who knows what kind of rouge method it will use to gather allies against China? It's unlikely that when Joe Biden assumes office he will reverse the general trend of increasing tension between China and the US.In January, US forces killed Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps. Now, Fakhrizadeh has been assassinated, and Iran believes Israel is responsible. Has a "Pandora's box" been opened again? Will the world return to the era of using terrorism to realize major national interests? Such regression is despicable and no one will come out as a winner.The author is editor-in-chief of the Global Times. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn