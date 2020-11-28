Wuhan finds coronavirus on packages of Brazilian beef, Vietnamese fish

File Photo: VCG

Wuhan, capital of Central China’s Hubei Province, has launched an epidemiological investigation after the coronavirus was discovered on two packages of beef imported from Brazil and on one package of fish imported from Vietnam, local health authority announced on Saturday.None of the products were distributed to the market, local authority noted.The samples were discovered among imported Brazilian beef in a warehouse freezer in the Donghu New Area district and on imported Vietnamese bass in another warehouse freezer in the Jiang’an district, according to local authority.The authority said the beef and fish have been isolated, the warehouses disinfected and local staff are in quarantine. An epidemiological investigation has also been launched, with samples being collected in and around the warehouse.As of 6 am Saturday, all 300 tests on the outside environment of the Donghu New Area warehouse, and on 4,550 packages and 295 employees were negative.The results are the same for the 255 outside environment samples, 3,777 package samples and 886 employees in the Jiang’an district warehouse, according to Wuhan authority.The beef, weighing 92.9 tons, came in two batches and departed Brazil for China on June 12 and 19. They were transported to Shanghai on August 28 and 29 and had arrived in Wuhan as of September 18.The 19.2 tons of fish arrived in Wuhan on September 7 and were imported from Hu Chi Minh city, Vietnam.Global Times