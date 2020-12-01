China's island province bans disposable non-degradable plastic products

A man passes a billboard prohibiting the use of plastic bags at Hainan University, South China’s Hainan Province on Monday. Hainan will phase out the production, sale and use of all single-use non-biodegradable plastics by 2025, with the initial steps taking effect on Tuesday. Photo: IC

Disposable plastic bags and tableware that are non-degradable have been banned from production, sale and use starting Tuesday in China's island province of Hainan.According to a regulation that took effect on Tuesday, the first batch of banned items include disposable plastic bags, packaging bags, meal boxes, bowls, drink cups and straws made from non-biodegradable polymers.Hainan announced the ban in February as part of an effort to cut white pollution in the province, which has been designated as a national ecological civilization pilot zone.Besides banning the disposable non-degradable plastic products, Hainan has taken many measures to improve the ecological environment, including promoting garbage sorting and the use of new energy vehicles.