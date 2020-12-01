Survey on social media use sparks discussion among Chinese netizens

Sina Weibo. Photo: IC

A survey conducted by a German company has revealed the varying amounts of time people spend using social media apps in different countries around the world. The result for China is two hours per day, which sparked huge discussion among Chinese netizens, many of whom said they spend much more time than the average.The survey conducted by the company Statista said that, on average, global internet users spend two hours and 22 minutes on social media per day.According to a chart published by the company showing where people spend most of their time on social media, netizens in the Philippines spend the most time on social networks, devoting almost four hours a day to the digital social sphere, followed by Nigerians, Indians and Americans.Chinese netizens ranked the fifth on the chart with an average time of one hour and 57 minutes on social media.After the survey was posted on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo, many users on the platform noted that they spend much more time than the average on social media."My first thing when opening my cell phone is to click Sina Weibo, and every day I can spend more than 10 hours on it," netizen "geimaoxierduo" wrote on Sina Weibo."I am definitely not the one pulling down the average time. I spend at least six hours on social media like Sina Weibo and Douyin every day," netizen "beitong" commented.The survey drove more surveys and reflections on how long Chinese netizens devote to social media platforms.Some netizens said they regretted spending so much time on related apps and noted that they will try to change their habits and take more time to talk with families or read.Japanese and German netizens spend the least amount of time of 46 minutes and one hour and 20 minutes respectively.The report analyzed that some of the more developed markets such as Japan and Germany have shown signs of plateauing, which could be driven by aging populations in these countries.