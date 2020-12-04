Despite calling China a ‘security threat,’ US is the most militant nation on earth: FM

Hua Chunying File Photo

Chinese Foreign Ministry and Chinese Embassy to the US on Friday refuted an article in the Wall Street Journal which called China "national security threat No. 1," criticizing the fact-distorting article which laid bare the Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice in the current administration, ignoring the fact that the US is the most militant country on earth.The opinion piece was written by John Ratcliffe, Director of National Intelligence, who claimed that China poses the greatest threat to America today, and the greatest threat to democracy and freedom worldwide since World War II.The article was rebutted by the Chinese embassy, however, as "fact-distorting" and full of Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying also pointed out that the article only has a sensational headline but lacks substantial evidence in its argument other than repeating the same-old smears and lies.The author, on his position, is well aware that the US government and relevant companies have been mounting large-scale, organized, and indiscriminate cybertheft, surveillance and cyber-attacks. No one deserves the title of the "Empire of Hacking and Spying" more than the US, according to a statement by the Chinese embassy.PRISM is just one piece of evidence among many others that proves the US is conducting the world's widest range of espionage activities.The Wall Street Journal article said that, "Beijing intended to dominate the US and the rest of the planet economically, militarily and technologically. China 'robbed' US companies of their intellectual property, 'replicated' the technology, and then 'replaced' the US firms in the global marketplace," Ratcliffe wrote.

But the fact is that the US is the most militant country on earth: it has been at war for all but 16 of its 250 years' history and only three of nearly 200 UN member states had not suffered from war or interference by the US, Hua said. Even polls on its allies like Japan and South Korea found more than half of respondents deemed the US as a threat to their countries.China spent hard efforts to shake off domestic poverty, emerging from a war-torn, destitute country to become the second largest economy in the world. China has never started a war or invaded another countries' territories, Hua stressed.The US discourse is demonizing Chinese development made via hard efforts and reciprocal cooperation with others, and attempts to justify the US' unreasonable crackdown on Chinese firms, analysts noted.Claiming that China is a threat to democracy and the free world? What does it mean? Hua asked, noting recent incidents had fully exposed what "democracy" and "human rights" mean for the US and its few allies, hinting at the Australian soldiers' killing of Afghan civilians — freedom for the US and its allies at the expense of others' human rightsAnalysts reached by the Global Times were not surprised at Ratcliffe's remarks or extreme behavior, which suggest the incumbent administration is using all means it can to create as much trouble for bilateral relations as possible before the power transition period ends.Global Times