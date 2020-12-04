Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

It is no longer secret that child bloggers' ability to attract money surpasses that of adults. Some parents have even begun to "live off their children." The generation that grew up with mobile phones seems to have a natural adaptability to the lens. But should kids be allowed to livestream? Some overstep the bounds of decent and morality. For example, a couple was accused by web users of forcing their three-year-old daughter to perform eating online to earn money. Worries are also rising over the impact of vulgar content on the livestreaming platforms on children. Some netizens have proposed to introduce regulations prohibiting minors from serving as livestreamers. They believe that the internet has penetrated into the lives of contemporary children far too much. While many agree that bad livescreaming content needs to be banned, the question will be how to go forward - without acting too childish ourselves in the process.