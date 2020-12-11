Jimmy Lai charged under national security law for HK; case to be mentioned Saturday morning

Jimmy Lai File Photo: AFP

Anti-govt Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, deemed a “modern-day traitor” for instigating riots and anti-govt protests, was charged under national security law for Hong Kong for colluding with foreign forces and endangering national security, local media TVB said.After in-depth probe by National Security Department of HK police, a 73-year-old man was charged with an additional offence of “Collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security,” Hong Kong police force confirmed with GT on case of Jimmy Lai