Xinjiang’s Turpan reports three asymptomatic patients

A medical worker collects a sample from a person for nucleic acid testing in Shufu County of Kashgar Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

Turpan in Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous reported three asymptomatic patients on Saturday. The local government acted swiftly to quarantine close contacts and initiated an epidemiological survey.One of the patients works for a local commercial company and the other two his mother and wife, and all three are under quarantine, according to local authority.The source of the infection is unknown.Global Times