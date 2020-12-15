Chinese FM defends COVID-19 vaccine against accusations from Brazil

The first shipment of 1.2 million doses of the COVID-19 inactivated vaccine called CoronaVac arrives in Indonesia on Sunday. Photo: Courtesy of Sinovac

China always pays great attention to vaccine efficacy and safety, and Chinese companies strictly follow science and related rules in vaccine research and development as well as international cooperation, the Chinese foreign ministry said in response to the Brazilian health authority's accusation that China lacked transparency in approving the emergency use of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine.Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Monday accused China of using criteria that "are not transparent" in approving a COVID-19 vaccine from Chinese producer Sinovac for emergency use, media reported Tuesday.The vaccine, CoronaVac, is currently in phase three clinical trials.When asked for comments on the reports, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Webin reiterated that China always stressed the efficacy and safety of vaccines.Chinese companies strictly follow scientific laws and supervision requirements and promote vaccine research and development according to the law, Wang said, noting that Chinese companies also strictly abide by international rules and regulations in international cooperation.Wang said that, as a whole, phase three clinical trials of China's various COVID-19 vaccine candidates are progressing smoothly and have seen good results. Specifically, he noted that the cooperation between China and Brazil is going well and the Brazilian partner had expressed confidence in China's vaccine."As far as I learned, recently, some countries have approved registration and application of China's vaccines, which I think demonstrates Chinese vaccines' efficacy and safety, and Chinese supervision authorities' moves are in accordance with international practice and rules," he said.On Sunday, Bahrain approved a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the China National Biotec Group under the China National Pharmaceutical Group, following the United Arab Emirates.China is willing to work with international partners to actively promote vaccine research and development and make contributions to the availability and accessibility of vaccines in developing countries, Wang noted, calling for international cooperation to overcome the pandemic as soon as possible.Global Times