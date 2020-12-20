Huge gas reserve found in NW China's Xinjiang

Staff members work at the construction site of a gas well in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 19, 2020. A massive gas reservoir with expected reserves of over 100 billion cubic meters was found in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, according to PetroChina's local branch. A preliminary probe indicates the reservoir, covering an area of 156 million square meters beneath the middle of the southern rim of the Junggar Basin, contains 109 billion cubic meters of gas, said Huo Jin, general manager of PetroChina's Xinjiang branch, on Friday. (Photo by Zhou Jianling/Xinhua)
