GT investigates: The mass vaccination countdown

Moving amid controversy

A CNBG vaccine has recently been approved in the UAE and Bahrain with 86 percent efficacy.

But some in the West have cast doubt on China’s vaccines over their safety and efficacy since the beginning.

After side effects from vaccines injected in the US and UK continue to be reported, doubts and worries over China’s vaccines have emerged given the lack of official phase III clinical trial data.

Jiao Yahui, an official with the NHC, said at the Saturday press conference that the side effects of China’s vaccines are different from foreign vaccines. Normal side effects of Chinese vaccines are headaches, fever, irritation in the inoculation part, cough, lack of appetite, vomiting and diarrhea.

“There are no severe side effects from the Chinese vaccines,” Jiao noted.

Chinese health authorities have been preparing and training employees to deal with side effects. Hospitals will send emergency responders and ambulances to vaccination sites and people will be required to remain on site for 30 minutes after vaccination as side effects usually occur during this period, Jiao said.

“Having the COVID-19 vaccination in Beijing before going to the UK is the most wise and correct decision I made this year,” Amy, a Chinese student in London told the Global Times, adding that the decision has had a lasting impact on her stay in the UK, biologically, psychologically and physically.

Amy decided to take offline courses in London instead of online courses in Beijing in September, so she began to inquire about vaccination. She decided to get a CNBG vaccine after observed that nothing severe had happened after people started being vaccinated.

“Since I made the decision a bit late, I had to take the two doses of vaccine together. Usually, there should be a 28-day interval. Maybe the antibodies will be halved and the adverse reaction will be stronger, but that was my only option, as the professional told me that ‘an interval of several days if not 28 days is the same as no interval.’ I felt okay after having the two doses together except I felt thirsty and sleepy like some others,” Amy said.

A student surnamed Zhang from East China’s Fujian Province was also vaccinated before going to the UK for study. He told the Global Times that none of his classmates who were vaccinated had any incidence of serious side effects. “I’m confident about the Chinese vaccine,” Zhang said.

Tunc Akkoç, Chairman of the Turkish Aydinlik Newspaper, the oldest newspaper in Turkey, also expressed confidence in Chinese vaccines.

“In Turkey, people rely more on Chinese vaccines. Because the vaccine supplied from China has been produced in the same way as the vaccines made since our childhood. [There were] 12,450 in this vaccine phase III clinical studies conducted in Turkey… On the other hand, because anti-Americanism in Turkey is very strong, people have low interests in the US vaccine. In addition, the bad performance of the US during the pandemic shook people's trust in the US once again,” Akkoç told the Global Times.

Mahnoor is a Pakistani girl who took part in the phase III clinical trials of the Chinese developed CanSino Biologics vaccine held in her country in November together with her sister.

She told the Global Times that the procedure to get the vaccine was “smooth.”There were Chinese doctors who managed the whole procedure at the site and some Pakistani doctors explained to local people what the vaccine is for and what would happen after they received it.

They also received calls from the hospital every week after vaccination to check on whether they developed fever or other related symptoms. Mahnoor’s sister developed a fever on the first night and she vomited the next day and nothing further happened after that.

Mahnoor said that she feels pretty safe now. “I used to be very paranoid and scared and constantly sanitizing everything around me. I feel very safe now when I go out,” she said.

“I believe 100 percent more in Chinese capabilities than I do of the West’s, 100 percent. There was no doubt that if I was going to participate in the trials it had to be a Chinese company. I think 90 percent of the reason why I got vaccinated in the first place was because it was a Chinese company. I would not have done such a thing if it had been some other company,” Mahnoor said.

Mahnoor said that there was a certain degree of misinformation about vaccines not only developed in China, but also Western-made ones in Pakistan and she thought the government should do more to give adequate explanations to the public regarding vaccines.