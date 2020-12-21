Art exhibition inspired by Martin Heidegger debuts at First Jinan International Biennale

The Da weltet die Welt exhibition Photo: Photo: Courtesy for Jinan International Biennale

An art exhibition focusing on young curators was launched at an emerging international Biennale in Jinan, East China's Shandong Province, on December 13 and will last for three months, to explore various forms of artistic expression within a multicultural context.The Da weltet die Welt exhibition gathers 12 emerging artists and includes a diverse range of artworks such as easel paintings, sculptures, photographs and multimedia installations.The exhibition is part of an art project inspired by German philosopher Martin Heidegger's existentialist and phenomenological philosophical thinking. It focuses on individual expression in urban areas, the difference in "self-other" understanding in a contemporary cultural context as well as the emotional generation of technical rationality in the age of industrialization.The project aims to use art as a tool to show the dynamic, private and intrinsic thinking of artists.The exhibition is an important part of the First Jinan International Biennale. The biennale's theme this year is "Harmo-Power," suggesting the creative vitality of Chinese artists in a multicultural context.Da weltet die Welt was jointly organized by the Shandong Art Museum and the Jinan Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism.The exhibition is scheduled to end on March 12, 2021.Global Times