Woman in Central China allegedly contracts bird flu, live poultry market closed

Chicken Photo: VCG





A female resident in Ningyuan county of Central China's Hunan Province was recently diagnosed with bird flu, local Chutian Metro Daily reported. There were rumors claiming that a live poultry trading market in the county had been closed after suspected bird flu cases were found."The market is indeed closed at the moment, but when it will be open is still uncertain," a staff member from the county's market watchdog confirmed with the Global Times, but he didn't reveal the reason of the closure.The market was closed from 8 am on December 19,according to a notice circulating online, which was issued by the market service center in Ningyuan as it indicates. The notice required that the sale and slaughter of live poultry in the market and surrounding stores should be stopped.It also asked vendors to clear and disinfect their equipment and trading venues.However, whether the woman's infection is related to the market is still unknown. A staff member from the center told the local Chutian Metro Daily that the suspension is a regular check as a precautionary measure to prevent bird flu infections.A staff member from Ningyuan's center for disease prevention and control told the local Chutian Metro Daily that a woman in the county contracted bird flu recently. But he didn't reveal how she was infected and whether it was related to the market."It requires close attention if someone is infected with bird flu, as there may be a prevalence of a certain degree, based on past cases," a Beijing-based expert who requested anonymity told the Global Times, noting that there had been reports of human infection with H7N9 or H5N1 types of bird flu in China.Generally, bird flu can jump from poultry such as chickens and ducks to humans through respiratory infections, the expert said.In addition, it is possible to get infected by eating virus-contaminated poultry meat, he said, but thorough cooking can kill the bird flu virus and reduce the risk of infection.