Imported cold-chain foods from a Wuhan Walmart store are disposed

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/12/23 10:58:39

Frozen fish Photo: Xinhua

 

A Walmart store in Wuhan, capital of Central China's Hubei Province, disinfected its store premises and disposed all its imported cold-chain foods after Walmart China ordered its orders to stop selling them, despite the foods testing negative for COVID-19. 

Web users earlier claimed the branch store in Wuhan's Wuchang district had disposed a large quantity of frozen foods. 

Through investigation, the district's business bureau found that the branch, located in Xudong area, had stopped selling frozen cold-chain foods after being directed to do so by Walmart China Inc. 

Related health authorities previously conducted two rounds of nucleic acid tests on its previously-sealed imported cold-chain foods, with both returning negative results for COVID-19. 

The branch disinfected its foods and premises before the foods started to be disposed on Monday by the local government's sanitation department. All the foods have already been destroyed.

