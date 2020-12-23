Imported cold-chain foods from a Wuhan Walmart store are disposed

Frozen fish Photo: Xinhua

A Walmart store in Wuhan, capital of Central China's Hubei Province, disinfected its store premises and disposed all its imported cold-chain foods after Walmart China ordered its orders to stop selling them, despite the foods testing negative for COVID-19.Web users earlier claimed the branch store in Wuhan's Wuchang district had disposed a large quantity of frozen foods.Through investigation, the district's business bureau found that the branch, located in Xudong area, had stopped selling frozen cold-chain foods after being directed to do so by Walmart China Inc.Related health authorities previously conducted two rounds of nucleic acid tests on its previously-sealed imported cold-chain foods, with both returning negative results for COVID-19.The branch disinfected its foods and premises before the foods started to be disposed on Monday by the local government's sanitation department. All the foods have already been destroyed.