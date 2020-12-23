China-Russia joint aerial strategic patrol sends signal to region

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

The air forces of China and Russia held the second joint aerial strategic patrol in the Asia-Pacific region on Tuesday. The four H-6K bombers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force and the two Tu-95 bombers of Russia jointly carried out aerial patrols over the Sea of Japanese and East China Seas.The US has been frantically suppressed China and Russia simultaneously, wooing some countries to engage in geopolitical confrontation. However, as long as China and Russia strategically support each other and work together to meet challenges, the alliance game played by the US will be like petty tricks. The desire of the US to crush China and Russia is pure wishful thinking.Eather than forming an alliance, China and Russia pursue comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, which is an upright cause, unlike the Indo-Pacific Strategy promoted by the Trump administration. Countries like Australia which always help the US to attack China will eventually pay the price. What benefits have the UK and other Five Eyes countries received? London is now suffering from a worsening epidemic and has been cut off by various countries. The US should do whatever it takes to support its ally, sending most of the vaccines to the UK, but Washington did not.Japan cannot move itself away from its geographical position adjacent to China and Russia. It should be friendly to China and Russia, instead of misjudging the overall strategic situation and stubbornly following the US.In short, whoever helps the US to confront China and Russia will never benefit in the end.