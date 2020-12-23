China, Russia FMs vow stable bilateral ties amid world turbulence

China-Russia Photo: VCG

The more turbulent the world becomes, the more stable China-Russia relations should be, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday, during which the two ministers also slammed the suppression by the US against the two countries.Wang stressed the importance and value of bilateral comprehensive strategic coordination between the two neighboring countries and noted that China-Russia relations remain at a high level and special.He said the US is still wielding the stick of unilateral sanctions and going against the trend of the times, and will only leave more disgraceful records in the world.China is willing to work with Russia and the international community to uphold the basic norms governing international relations and world fairness and justice, he said.Lavrov also expressed strong opposition to the US move to undermine multilateralism. He said China and Russia should resist the US suppression, and make joint efforts to safeguard the common interests of the two sides and maintain international stability and cooperation.The upcoming year of 2021 has a special meaning for both China and Russia, Wang said.He noted that next year marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, which has provided a critical legal foundation for the development of bilateral relations over the past two decades, adding that the high-level bilateral ties should be maintained.In 2021, China will achieve its first centenary goal of completing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects. Meanwhile, Russia will comprehensively push forward the implementation of a set of national development goals by 2030, Wang said.The two ministers both agreed that the coordination and cooperation between the two ministries in international and regional affairs over the year has been satisfying.Lavrov spoke highly of the progress made in bilateral relations in 2020. He said high-level exchanges and political mutual trust and practical cooperation between China and Russia have been deepened amid the rampant pandemic.