China-Europe freight train transports anti-epidemic supplies to Germany

Train X8015, carrying epidemic prevention supplies and other products from central China's Hubei Province, left Wujiashan station in Wuhan early Saturday for Duisburg, Germany, Dec. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Hongyang)

Train X8015, carrying epidemic prevention supplies and other products from central China's Hubei Province, left Wujiashan station in Wuhan early Saturday for Duisburg, Germany.It was the 100th China-Europe freight train departing from Wuhan this year.The cargo trains have transported 5,580 tonnes of anti-epidemic supplies to European countries including Germany, Serbia, Poland and Austria, according to the operator Wuhan Asia-Europe Logistics Co., Ltd.China-Europe freight train service has remained a reliable transportation channel amid the COVID-19 outbreak across the continents.