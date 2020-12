Photo taken on Dec. 10, 2020 shows scenery of taxodium trees near the Yangtze River in Dazhou Town, Wanzhou District of southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Chinese lawmakers Saturday voted to adopt a Yangtze River conservation law at a Standing Committee session of the National People's Congress, the country's top legislature.The law, China's first legislation on a specific river basin, will take effect on March 1, 2021.