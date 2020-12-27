Ant Group asked by regulators to focus on payment business, rectify other services and to innovate

A person walks towards a building of Alibaba Ant Group in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province in April 2018. Souce:IC

China's top financial regulatory authorities, including the central bank, jointly interviewed Alibaba Group's fintech offshoot Ant Group on Saturday, in a follow-up to the high-profile antitrust probe into the e-commerce giant.The regulators pinpointed a raft of major problems faulting the Alipay operator, such as defiance of regulatory and compliance requirements, and urged rectification of its key businesses as part of the nation's broad efforts to put fintech firms and online platform operators on track for more sustainable growth.The banking and insurance regulator, the securities regulator and the foreign exchange regulator joined the People's Bank of China (PBC), the country's central bank, in the interview.The Communist Party China (CPC) Central Committee attaches great importance to the regulation and healthy development of fintech and financial service platforms. A slew of important decisions have been made at recent key meetings, including the Central Economic Work Conference, with regards to strengthening anti-monopoly policies and preventing the unchecked expansion of capital, according to a statement on the central bank's website on Sunday, citing deputy PBC governor Pan Gongsheng.Financial regulators should crack down on violations of laws and rules, tighten curbs on the unchecked expansion of capital, and safeguard fair competition and the financial market order, read the statement.Ant Group, since its founding, has played an innovative role in developing fintech, improving the efficiency and inclusiveness of financial services. As an influential company in the arena of fintech and the platform economy, it must consciously abide by national laws and rules, incorporate its growth into the country's development and earnestly undertake corporate social responsibilities, the central bank said in the statement, reiterating that the interview was intended to require Ant Group to implement financial regulatory requirements, hold onto fair competition and protect consumers' legitimate rights, thereby regulating the operation and development of financial businesses.The interview was preannounced on Thursday when the country's top market regulator said it had launched an antitrust probe into Alibaba.The market watchdog in East China's Zhejiang province, where Alibaba's headquarters is located, revealed that an investigation team from the State Administration for Market Regulation arrived on Thursday at Alibaba to open a probe, and the on-site investigation was completed on the same day.Fang Xingdong, founder of Beijing-based technology think tank ChinaLabs, predicted that more working groups will inspect different layers of Alibaba's ecosystem on complaints related to abusing its dominant market position and "disorderly expansion of capital.""Consumer data security and protection, as well as public opinion, could be the areas of focus," Fang told the Global Times on Sunday, noting that such an investigation would be conducive for the group's long-term development.Financial regulators pointed out an array of major problems confronting Ant Group's current operations that include its poor governance mechanism, weak legal awareness, defiance of regulatory and compliance requirements, and illegal regulatory arbitrage.Among other issues pinpointed are the firm's practice of taking advantage of market leadership to exclude market competitors, damage caused to consumers' legitimate rights and the resultant consumer complaints.The regulators called for Ant Group to rectify its key businesses.In specifics, the operator of Alipay, one of the nation's two largest digital payment apps, is urged to return to its origin of online payments business, improve trading transparency and should not engage in unfair competition practices. The overhaul also requires Ant Group to be a lawful license holder, operate personal credit services in line with laws and regulations and protect individuals' data privacy.A financial holding firm also needs to be set up to strictly implement regulatory requirements, ensure capital adequacy and the compliance of affiliated trading rules, according to the PBC statement, adding that Ant Group ought to improve corporate governance and rework offending financial activities such as loan extension, insurance and wealth management in accordance with prudent regulatory needs. Ant Group is also required to launch its securities and fund business in a law-abiding manner."Ant Group needs to fully realize the seriousness and necessity of the rectification and draw up a timeline for the rectification plan and implementation," the central bank stated.There will be some "adjustments and deductions" on Ant's major business scope on the heels of the talks, some of which were already underway, analysts noted."There is one underpinning principle: All of Ant's businesses must be centered on the theme of serving the real economy. So, some that are alienated from the real economy could be cut," Dong Dengxin, director of the Finance and Securities Institute at the Wuhan University of Science and Technology, told the Global Times on Sunday.The group must draw clearer lines between its different businesses, according to Dong. For example, those business concerning specific financial services like deposits, insurance, and funds need to gain regulatory licenses.In addition, the credit lines of its main consumer-focused micro-financing products, Huabei and Jiebei, could be lowered so as to fend off the risks of over-leveraging, Dong said."It is likely that the group could cut commission fees and interests rates to the benefits of its consumers," Dong added.Ant Group's cooperation with many local banks and financial firms, which could drive up the latter's cost of securing deposits and poses some compliance issues, could also be suspended to lessen financial risks, observers said, while urging the group to improve transparency and report to the supervision departments regularly.Analysts rebut claims that such a supervision mechanism would rein in China's booming fintech innovation. Some compared the new rules as a new start -- setting up a "fence" that will help the industry's long-term sound development."There is a delay on China's supervisory mechanism on fintech and anti-monopoly compared with how US and European regulators act. The Ant case shows that Chinese regulators are turning more proactive. Yet they're measuring the line very carefully and not taking a 'one-size-fits-all approach'," Dong said.In the future, the orientation of China's financial regulation will resolutely break the monopoly, investigate and correct unfair competition practices to maintain fair market competition order, said the central bank statement.In addition, Chinese regulators will insist that all financial activities be supervised in accordance with laws and regulations, and all financial activities must be licensed to operate, and there will be "zero tolerance" for illegal activities.While Chinese financial regulators encourage and support fintech companies to innovate based on the premise that they abide by relevant laws and serve the real economy, and promote fintech to become an important force in dual circulation, those firms should establish a sense that they must comply with financial regulations, resolutely maintain fair market competition and have a sense of service centered on protecting the interests of consumers.Chinese regulators acknowledged in the statement that both fintech and online platforms are new concepts, and they tend to innovate and evolve in a rapid manner, with a lot of new characteristics. It also vowed that it will continue strengthening international regulatory cooperation to promote the sound development of fintech and the financial system.