High-level CPC delegation’s Nepal visit eyes issues of common interest, upholds non-interference principle: Chinese FM

Zhao Lijian

The visit of a Chinese Communist Party of China (CPC) delegation to Nepal was to conduct exchanges with Nepal on epidemic control, governance and other issues of common interest, and the CPC upholds principles including non-interference, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, after some media claimed the official visit to Nepal by Chinese officials was interfering in Nepal's politics.This year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Nepal. The Nepal visit of delegates from the International Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the CPC was to conduct exchanges with Nepal on issues of common interest such as epidemic prevention and control, governance and cooperation and development, and to deepen exchanges and cooperation between the political parties of China and Nepal, Zhao Lijian, spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at Monday's regular media briefing.The CPC upholds the principles of independence, complete equality, mutual respect and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, and the CPC has maintained close and friendly exchanges with all major political parties of Nepal and played a positive role in enhancing political mutual trust, promoting pragmatic cooperation and consolidating traditional friendship between the two countries, Zhao said.The visit came amid the intra-party feud between the Nepal Communist Party and Nepal's ruling party. Some Indian media hyped that China sent a high level CPC delegation on Sunday to Nepal to "persuade the two warring factions of the Nepal Communist Party to stay together," criticizing China for "interfering in Nepal's politics."Zhao said that the CPC is ready to work with all political parties in Nepal to push forward China-Nepal relations.Global Times