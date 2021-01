A mandarin duck flaps its wings in the Royal Baths park in Warsaw, Poland, Dec. 31, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

A mandarin duck flaps its wings in the Royal Baths park in Warsaw, Poland, Dec. 31, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

A flock of mandarin ducks are seen in the Royal Baths park in Warsaw, Poland, Dec. 31, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

A male mandarin duck courts a female in the Royal Baths park in Warsaw, Poland, Dec. 31, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)