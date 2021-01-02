Scenery of Tongariro Alpine Crossing in New Zealand

Photo taken on Jan. 2, 2021 shows the Tongariro Alpine Crossing in central North Island of New Zealand. Located in the Tongariro National Park, a dual World Heritage Site, the Tongariro Alpine Crossing is known as one of the best day walks in New Zealand. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Photo taken on Jan. 2, 2021 shows the Tongariro Alpine Crossing in central North Island of New Zealand. Located in the Tongariro National Park, a dual World Heritage Site, the Tongariro Alpine Crossing is known as one of the best day walks in New Zealand. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Backpackers walk along the Tongariro Alpine Crossing to visit the Emerald lakes in central North Island of New Zealand, on Jan. 2, 2021. Located in the Tongariro National Park, a dual World Heritage Site, the Tongariro Alpine Crossing is known as one of the best day walks in New Zealand. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Backpackers walk along the Tongariro Alpine Crossing to visit the Emerald lakes in central North Island of New Zealand, on Jan. 2, 2021. Located in the Tongariro National Park, a dual World Heritage Site, the Tongariro Alpine Crossing is known as one of the best day walks in New Zealand. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)