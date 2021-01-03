SOURCE / MARKETS
China's "new third board" nears 130 bln yuan of turnover in 2020
By Xinhua Published: Jan 03, 2021 08:14 AM

Photo:VCG


 
China's National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), also known as the "new third board," saw a turnover of over 129.5 billion yuan (about 19.8 billion US dollars) in 2020.

The figure represents a significant increase from the 2019 turnover of over 80 billion yuan.

In 2020, the total amount of stock issuance by listed companies on the board was 33.76 billion yuan, a marked increase from the previous year.

As of Thursday, 8,187 companies were listed on the NEEQ.

Launched in 2013, the NEEQ intends to offer small and medium-sized enterprises a new financing channel with low costs and simple listing procedures.

China has outlined a series of reforms to better orient the NEEQ to the needs and features of small enterprises, and to support the quality growth of the real economy.
blog comments powered by Disqus