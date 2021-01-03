Undated photo taken in November, 2020 shows the giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji at Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States. (Smithsonian's National Zoo/Handout via Xinhua)

Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji is getting "stronger, more coordinated," according to the Smithsonian's National Zoo.The male cub is now able to climb up rockwork in the indoor habitat he shares with his mom, Mei Xiang, showed a video clip posted by the zoo on social media platforms earlier this week.Xiao Qi Ji got some cuddles from Mei Xiang after fighting his way to the top of the rocks. They appeared to be having fun.Xiao Qi Ji, which literally means "little miracle" in English, was born on Aug. 21, 2020 to Mei Xiang and father Tian Tian, who's also living in the Washington, D.C. zoo.The Smithsonian's National Zoo, part of the Smithsonian Institution, a renowned US museum and research complex, recently extended its giant panda cooperative research agreement with the China Wildlife and Conservation Association.Due to the pandemic, the US zoo is temporarily closed to the public.