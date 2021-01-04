Chinese cities strengthen auto parts checks after COVID-19 found in a Daimler unit in Beijing

Photo: VCG

Several cities across China have stepped up investigation into auto parts shipped from firms involved in the latest sporadic COVID-19 cases in Beijing, after the virus was detected on environmental samples collected from the Beijing component facilities belonging to the Daimler Northeast Asia Parts Trading and Services Co, where positive coronavirus cases have been found previously.So far, at least six cities have found the virus on samples collected from auto parts involved in the latest outbreak in Beijing, including Hohhot, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Cangzhou, North China's Hebei Province, Yantai and Linyi in East China's Shandong Province, Jincheng in North China's Shanxi Province and North China's Tianjin municipality.On Monday morning, Tianjin authorities announced that they had found the virus on five samples on the outer packaging for auto parts across 1,911 samples collected related to the auto products transported into the city. As of 10 pm on Sunday, all tested personnel returned negative test results, media reports said.Jia Dehua, a manager at a Daimler 4S-authorized car dealership in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region told the Global Times that the dealership sources car parts directly from the Daimler factory in Beijing. The dealership has suspended operation on Friday and is still waiting for government notice to reopen.According to Jia, a total of around 150 people, including staff and those who came in contact with the employees have undergone quarantine and all tested negative for COVID-19 tests. Samples from the store environment, as well as car parts also have been tested negative.Jia's dealership has around 100 customers per day, but he said sales have been "very low" over recent weeks.Strengthening measures came after confirmed coronavirus cases were found on auto parts belonging to the subsidiary of Daimler, which is located in the Jinma industrial area in suburb Beijing's Shunyi district. The unit is a warehouse and distribution unit for Mercedes-Benz's aftersales service in northern China.After testing 8,615 people in the industrial park, 11 people from the auto parts firm, and one from BIT HuaChuang Electric Vehicle Technology Co in the park, tested positive for coronavirus; all the others returned negative results, Zhi Xianwei, an official in Shunyi, said at a press conference on Sunday.Responding to the positive samples detected on auto parts, Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told the Global Times it was the infected worker or workers contaminated the auto parts while they were working, rather than contaminated auto parts bring about people's infection."The auto parts were not contaminated abroad and then brought the virus to China," Wu told the Global Times on Monday, noting because of the low contamination level, it is unlikely that members of the public will get infected."After workers in Beijing become infected, the contaminated auto parts were shipped to other cities," Wu explained.Currently, the industrial park in Shunyi remains closed, with entry and exit restricted, and multiple-frequency, full-coverage disinfection is carried out now, according to Zhi.In a statement posted on Wednesday, the Daimler Northeast Asia Parts Trading and Services Co said that Daimler is screening its dealership network. As a precaution, the company said it decided to shutter some of its dealerships in Beijing and disinfect operation sites.