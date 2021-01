A boy is seen at Ganjali Khan historical bazaar in Kerman, Iran, Jan. 2, 2021. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

A man walks at Ganjali Khan historical bazaar in Kerman, Iran, Jan. 2, 2021. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

A vendor waits for customers at Ganjali Khan historical bazaar in Kerman, Iran, Jan. 2, 2021. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)