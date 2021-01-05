Students wear masks in Agartala, India

Students wearing masks are in class on the first school day in Agartala, the capital city of India's northeastern state of Tripura, Jan. 4, 2021. Tripura government has allowed students from grade five to grade nine to resume classes from Monday with strict adherence to the norms issued by the ministry of health and family welfare in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Str/Xinhua)

