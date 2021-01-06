PHOTO / WORLD
Weavers make traditional tribal costume in Taranagar, India
By Xinhua Published: Jan 06, 2021 09:12 AM

A weaver makes traditional tribal costume in Taranagar, 10 km away from Agartala, the capital city of India's northeastern state of Tripura, on Jan. 5, 2021. (Str/Xinhua)


 

