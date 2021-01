A wild smooth-coated otter sniffs around on Jiak Kim Bridge along Singapore River in Singapore, Jan. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

A white-collared kingfisher preens itself on a tree next to Jiak Kim Bridge along Singapore River in Singapore, Jan. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

A pair of white-collared kingfishers rest on a tree next to Jiak Kim Bridge along Singapore River in Singapore, Jan. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)